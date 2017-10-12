Animal Rescue Team Wrangles Deer Stuck In Highland Park Dam

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal rescue crews have wrangled a deer that became stuck in the Highland Park Dam this afternoon.
The deer is now back on dry land, but before could be seen swimming in the reservoir water. Rescue crews were following it for some time in a paddle boat before getting it on a leash, and floating the buck back to land.
It all started around 2 p.m., and the deer was finally rescued around 3:40 p.m.
There’s no word yet on how the deer ended up in the water.
