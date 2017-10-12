New Sexual Assault Charges Possible Against Pitt Murder Suspect

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ELIZABETH (KDKA) — The District Attorney’s office says there could be new sexual assault charges filed against the man accused in a Pitt student’s murder.
A 17-year-old girl told police that she was sexually assaulted by 21-year-old Matthew Darby in Elizabeth last Tuesday.
District Attorney Stephen Zappala is pursuing charges in the case.
Darby is accused of killing his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend Alina Sheykhet, who was found dead in an Oakland home early Sunday morning. Darby was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in South Carolina.
The D.A. is exploring the possibility of pursuing the death penalty against Darby for Sheykhet’s murder, but he has not yet made a final decision.