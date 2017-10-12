WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

New Sexual Assault Charges Possible Against Pitt Murder Suspect

Filed Under: Elizabeth, Matthew Darby, Sexual Assault

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELIZABETH (KDKA) — The District Attorney’s office says there could be new sexual assault charges filed against the man accused in a Pitt student’s murder.

A 17-year-old girl told police that she was sexually assaulted by 21-year-old Matthew Darby in Elizabeth last Tuesday.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala is pursuing charges in the case.

Darby is accused of killing his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend Alina Sheykhet, who was found dead in an Oakland home early Sunday morning. Darby was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in South Carolina.

The D.A. is exploring the possibility of pursuing the death penalty against Darby for Sheykhet’s murder, but he has not yet made a final decision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch