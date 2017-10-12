WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Pedestrian Injured In Hit-And-Run Crash On South Side

Filed Under: East Carson Street, Hit and Run, South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A male pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene near the corner of East Carson and 12th Streets around 1:50 a.m. The found the victim down in the street.

The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

Police were looking at surveillance cameras outside a nearby bar for clues.

Police have not reported any arrests or named any suspects in the case.

