From A Snow Blower To A Mardi Gras Mask: Unusual Items Up For Bid At Pittsburgh Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Millions of people fly through Pittsburgh International Airport every year, but a surprising number of them leave things behind.

Some of the items can be quite strange; nonetheless, the public will, once again, be able to bid on many of those items in an auction this weekend.

From a BMW to a jeep and a pickup truck, dozens of vehicles are lined up, ready to go to the highest bidder.

“Cars that are abandoned in our parking lots for 30 days starts the process,” says Jeff Martinelli, of Pittsburgh International Airport.

Attempts are made to contact the owners by airport officials, Allegheny County Police and PennDOT, but when they receive no response, the vehicle is put up on the auction block.

“I think the highest we ever had was about $10,000, and we had a very nice vehicle,” Martinelli said.

Other big-ticket items include a massive lawn mower, and, just in time for winter, one very big snow blower.

“We’re expecting the public to go nuts on this,” says Martinelli of the snow removal machine. “Imagine having one of those parked in your driveway.”

Need a set of former terminal seats?

“If you’re such a big fan of the airport, put them in your basement to watch a movies,” says Martinelli.

There’s the little treasures, too, and lots of it.

“These are the items people leave in the terminal throughout the year,” Martinelli says.

There’s headphones, cell phones galore, snow globes, both engagement and wedding rings, lots and lots of bling, electronic charging chords, kids toys… and sunglasses…. Pairs and pairs of sunglasses.

“For the most part, we would take a whole box and say bid on those as a lot,” Martinelli says.

There’s nine boxes of belts, car seats, as well as wheelchairs, crutches and canes. There’s even a Mardi Gras mask.

There are also cameras, fitness trackers, a $450 Mont Blanc pen, and even a couple Terrible Towels.

Other unusual items include a statue of a dog that looks like it was made out of balloons, a saxophone and a bobblehead of President Donald Trump.

For more information on the auction, visit Pittsburgh International Airport’s website here.

The doors to the hangar open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and bidding begins a 10 a.m.