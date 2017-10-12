Pittsburgh Native Daya Releases “New” Single

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fans of teen pop star and Pittsburgh native Daya have something new to enjoy.
Daya’s latest single, appropriately titled “New”, was released early Thursday morning. It’s a somber tale of a past relationship.
“I wanted to capture the emotional intensity of really missing someone,” Daya said in a message to her followers on Facebook.
“New” is Daya’s first single since she signed with Interscope Geffen A&M Records earlier this year.
Daya broke out last year with a pair of top 30 hits, “Hide Away” and “Sit Still Look Pretty”. She was also the featured voice on The Chainsmokers’ Grammy winner “Don’t Let Me Down”.
The 18-year-old Daya grew up in Mount Lebanon.