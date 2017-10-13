Ringgold Teachers Vote To Strike Starting Next Week

Filed Under: Ringgold Education Association, Ringgold School District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Ringgold Education Association has voted to strike, which will start next week.

The association’s president says its 200 members have been bargaining in good faith since July 2016 and the school board has only moved further from potential agreements.

According to a statement from the REA, Ringgold’s teachers have the lowest salaries among 105 of the closest school districts.

The REA says they will be available around the clock ahead of the strike to hopefully come to a resolution with the school board.

“We are available 24/7 prior to the October 18 work-stoppage to meet with the district and negotiate a fair and equitable settlement to this contract,” REA President Maria Degnan said. “We hope that the district will consider seriously our offer to avert this situation and come to the table to reach a settlement.”

The strike is set to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

