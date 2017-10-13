Presque Isle, Phipps Among ‘Best Pennsylvania Attraction’ Winners

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few of Pennsylvania’s best attractions are in western Pennsylvania, according to USA Today readers.
USA Today’s 10Best.com offers travel guides and top 10 lists for
Readers recently voted in a poll to determine the “Best Pennsylvania Attraction” and a number of spots in the Pittsburgh area made it into the top 10.
Erie’s Presque Isle State Park took the top spot, mentioning its variety of beaches — from sheltered and serene to crowded and active.
Ohiopyle State Park and Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens came in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
The Carnegie Museum of Natural History and Fallingwater rounded out the bottom of the list in ninth and tenth place.
Here’s the full list:
- Presque Isle State Park
- Knoebels in Elysburg
- Pine Creek Gorge in Wellsboro
- Ohiopyle State Park
- Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
- Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown
- Pennsylvania Amish of Lancaster County
- Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square
- Carnegie Museum of Natural History
- Fallingwater
Find out more about these attractions: 10best.com/awards/travel/best-pennsylvania-attraction/