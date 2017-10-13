WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Presque Isle, Phipps Among ‘Best Pennsylvania Attraction’ Winners

Filed Under: Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Erie, Fallingwater, Ohiopyle, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Presque Isle, USA Today

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few of Pennsylvania’s best attractions are in western Pennsylvania, according to USA Today readers.

USA Today’s 10Best.com offers travel guides and top 10 lists for

Readers recently voted in a poll to determine the “Best Pennsylvania Attraction” and a number of spots in the Pittsburgh area made it into the top 10.

untitled 1 Presque Isle, Phipps Among Best Pennsylvania Attraction Winners

(photo credit: goerie.com)

Erie’s Presque Isle State Park took the top spot, mentioning its variety of beaches — from sheltered and serene to crowded and active.

Ohiopyle State Park and Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens came in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The Carnegie Museum of Natural History and Fallingwater rounded out the bottom of the list in ninth and tenth place.

Here’s the full list:

  1. Presque Isle State Park
  2. Knoebels in Elysburg
  3. Pine Creek Gorge in Wellsboro
  4. Ohiopyle State Park
  5. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
  6. Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown
  7. Pennsylvania Amish of Lancaster County
  8. Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square
  9. Carnegie Museum of Natural History
  10. Fallingwater

Find out more about these attractions: 10best.com/awards/travel/best-pennsylvania-attraction/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch