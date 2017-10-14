Ohio School Denies Covering Up Bullying

CINCINNATI (AP) – An Ohio school district says a wrongful death lawsuit accusing school officials of minimizing, denying and covering up bullying against an 8-year-old boy who killed himself should be dismissed.

Cincinnati Public Schools made the argument in a recent response to a lawsuit filed by Gabriel Taye’s parents. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the district says school leaders didn’t cause the boy’s Jan. 26 death.

Attorneys have said his mother didn’t know Gabriel was bullied until they saw a police email describing the scene outside a boys’ bathroom where attorneys say the boy was knocked unconscious. He hanged himself at home two days later.

Prosecutors investigated the death and closed the case without filing charges.

The district has said Gabriel told staff he fainted and never said he was bullied or assaulted.

