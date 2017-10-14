Hundreds Attend Steelers Pregame Party At Kansas City Bar

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KANSAS CITY (KDKA) — The Steelers are getting ready for their toughest test so far on the road at one of America’s loudest stadiums, taking on the only undefeated team in the NFL.

But more than 500 fans headed to Saturday night’s Steeler Nation Unite pregame party at Callahan’s in Kansas City, and they didn’t seem too concerned.

Callahan’s outside of downtown Kansas City is a Steeler fan’s sight for sore eyes – a sea of black and gold in a town of red.

“This is great. It’s everywhere. Everywhere we go like this, we have the fans,” Tom Liptak, of Pittsburgh, said. “They show up in droves. They come out of the woodwork.”

One man had the Steelers logo shaved into his head, and three more were wearing custom suits made out of fabric emblazoned with the Steelers logo.

Former Steelers LaMarr Woodley and Jason Gildon made an appearance at Saturday night’s event.

“It’s amazing. I mean, it’s always been that way,” Gildon said. “Steeler Nation is a real thing, and so every time we go, they go.”

“That’s the great thing about the Steeler family is we travel great. When we go into other stadiums, we feel like [it’s] a home game because you see all the towels waving, you see all the black and gold jerseys when you’re going to the stadium,” Woodley said. “That’s what we love and that’s what makes the players feel good.”