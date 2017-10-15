Report: Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Asking For Trade

WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under: Ian Rapoport, Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is reportedly asking for a trade.

Sources tell NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Bryant recently requested a trade, and his teammates and coaches are aware that the wide receiver is “unhappy.”

Bryant was suspended for almost 18 months for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and was cleared for regular season practices and games on Sept. 1.

Rapoport says Bryant is “ready for a new start” in his first year back.

