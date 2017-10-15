Three Injured In Vehicle-Train Collision In Aspinwall

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ASPINWALL (KDKA) — Three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a train in Aspinwall on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m.

According to Norfolk Southern officials, an eastbound Norfolk Southern mixed-freight train was on its way to Allentown, Pa., when a vehicle attempted to cross the train tracks in front of the train at the Water Street grade crossing.

Aspinwall Fire Chief Gene Marsico says the car then crashed into the train and “bounced back,” striking two contractors who were installing underground cabling beside the track.

Emergency responders had to extricate the driver out of the vehicle.

One contractor was treated at a local hospital and released. The other was still in the hospital as of 7:30 p.m. in an unknown condition. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver’s condition is unknown.

Officials say the lights at the crossing were functioning at the time, the train’s lights were flashing as the train approached, and the train sounded its horn and bell.