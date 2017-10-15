WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Chiefs Recap | Roethlisberger Still Believes In Himself | 5 Must-Win Games | Hines Ward Critical Of Steelers’ Leadership | More Steelers

Three Injured In Vehicle-Train Collision In Aspinwall

Filed Under: Aspinwall, Train Hits Car

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ASPINWALL (KDKA) — Three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a train in Aspinwall on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m.

According to Norfolk Southern officials, an eastbound Norfolk Southern mixed-freight train was on its way to Allentown, Pa., when a vehicle attempted to cross the train tracks in front of the train at the Water Street grade crossing.

Aspinwall Fire Chief Gene Marsico says the car then crashed into the train and “bounced back,” striking two contractors who were installing underground cabling beside the track.

Emergency responders had to extricate the driver out of the vehicle.

One contractor was treated at a local hospital and released. The other was still in the hospital as of 7:30 p.m. in an unknown condition. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver’s condition is unknown.

Officials say the lights at the crossing were functioning at the time, the train’s lights were flashing as the train approached, and the train sounded its horn and bell.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch