Couple Wanted For Child Abuse Caught In Unity Twp.

UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police caught a couple wanted for child abuse in Unity Township on Monday.
State police say 30-year-old Robert Geschke and 30-year-old Jennifer Thompson were taken into custody after a traffic stop around 2 p.m.
Both were wanted on charges of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
Geschke is accused of physically abusing Thompson’s three children — ages 4, 8 and 9. He also allegedly forced Thompson’s 8-year-old child to provide a urine sample that Geschke, who was on parole, would use when he was tested for drug use.
Police say Thompson was present when Geschke abused her children and did nothing to stop him.
Geschke and Thompson went on the run after Children and Youth Services took the children out of Thompson’s care.
Both are in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post bond.
