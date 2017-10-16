Greensburg Police Find 9 Bricks Of Heroin In Car, 5 Men Charged

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Five men were arrested and are facing drug charges after being found with several bricks of heroin in Greensburg.

According to police, officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Tremont Avenue on Saturday. As officers approached the vehicle, they observed five men and drug residue inside.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 455 stamp bags (nine bricks) of heroin.

The five men were arrested and are facing various drug charges.

They have been identified as:

Chase Ferguson, 20, of Monroeville

Kevin Tirell Hall, 20, of Pittsburgh

Marvin Posey, 22, of Pittsburgh

Mitchell Thompson, 19, of Wilkinsburg

Artie Ziegler, 20, of Munhall

This marks the third major heroin bust in Greensburg in the past few weeks.

