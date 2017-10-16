WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Chiefs Recap | Report: Bryant Asking For Trade | 5 Must-Win Games | Hines Ward Critical Of Steelers’ Leadership | More Steelers

Greensburg Police Find 9 Bricks Of Heroin In Car, 5 Men Charged

Filed Under: Artie Ziegler, Chase Ferguson, Greensburg, Kevin Tirell Hall, Marvin Posey, Mitchell Thompson, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Five men were arrested and are facing drug charges after being found with several bricks of heroin in Greensburg.

According to police, officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Tremont Avenue on Saturday. As officers approached the vehicle, they observed five men and drug residue inside.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 455 stamp bags (nine bricks) of heroin.

greensburg heroin seized Greensburg Police Find 9 Bricks Of Heroin In Car, 5 Men Charged

(Photos Courtesy: Greensburg Police Department)

The five men were arrested and are facing various drug charges.

They have been identified as:

  • Chase Ferguson, 20, of Monroeville
  • Kevin Tirell Hall, 20, of Pittsburgh
  • Marvin Posey, 22, of Pittsburgh
  • Mitchell Thompson, 19, of Wilkinsburg
  • Artie Ziegler, 20, of Munhall
greensburg heroin bust Greensburg Police Find 9 Bricks Of Heroin In Car, 5 Men Charged

(Photos Courtesy: Greensburg Police Department)

This marks the third major heroin bust in Greensburg in the past few weeks.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch