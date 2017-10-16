Greensburg Police Find 9 Bricks Of Heroin In Car, 5 Men Charged

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Five men were arrested and are facing drug charges after being found with several bricks of heroin in Greensburg.
According to police, officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Tremont Avenue on Saturday. As officers approached the vehicle, they observed five men and drug residue inside.
A search of the vehicle uncovered 455 stamp bags (nine bricks) of heroin.
The five men were arrested and are facing various drug charges.
They have been identified as:
- Chase Ferguson, 20, of Monroeville
- Kevin Tirell Hall, 20, of Pittsburgh
- Marvin Posey, 22, of Pittsburgh
- Mitchell Thompson, 19, of Wilkinsburg
- Artie Ziegler, 20, of Munhall
This marks the third major heroin bust in Greensburg in the past few weeks.
