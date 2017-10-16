South Hills Village Macy’s To Open Thanksgiving Day

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least one Pittsburgh-area Macy’s will let shoppers get a head start on their Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving Day.
According to BestBlackFriday.com, the Macy’s at the South Hills Village Mall will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open for more than 24 hours, closing on Black Friday at 10 p.m.
Several other Macy’s stores in California, New Jersey and Texas will also reportedly open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Other Macy’s locations in the Pittsburgh area have not yet announced their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours.
A number of other stores have already announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, including clothing retailers like H&M, Burlington, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx.