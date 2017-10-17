WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Judge In Hawaii Blocks Latest Version Of Trump’s Travel Ban

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hawaii, President Donald Trump, travel ban

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HONOLULU (AP) – A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson on Tuesday granted Hawaii’s request to temporarily block the federal government from enforcing the policy. It was supposed to take effect at midnight EDT Wednesday.

The Trump administration’s most recent restrictions, which affect citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen – and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

Hawaii argues the updated ban is a continuation of President Donald Trump’s “promise to exclude Muslims from the United States.”

Other courts are weighing challenges to the policy. In Maryland, the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are seeking to block the visa and entry restrictions in the president’s latest proclamation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch