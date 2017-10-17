Guinness The Horse Is Newest Member Of Pittsburgh Police Mounted Unit

WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are welcoming a new member to their ranks.

But this member is a bit of a dark horse right now.

His name is Guinness, and he’s from Evans City.

Pittsburgh Police introduced their new horse to the public today on their Twitter account.

Guinness is a Bergeron Paint Mix, he stands at 17.3 hands high and weighs in at about 1,800 pounds.

An officer was taking private lessons on Guinness when the horse’s owner offered to sell him to Pittsburgh Police.

That’s when P3R, Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon, Inc., jumped in and donated the money used to purchase Guinness.

He will now become part of the Pittsburgh Police Mounted Unit.

