Classes Canceled In Ringgold School District Due To Teachers’ Strike

NEW EAGLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Last-minute negotiations have broken down in the Ringgold School District, which means a teachers’ strike will begin on Wednesday morning.

Classes have been cancelled in the district until further notice.

The teachers in the district have been without a contract since this summer.

The union and district officials are at odds over pay and health insurance.

According to school officials, students in the MVCTC program should still attend their classes at the Career/Tech Center.

