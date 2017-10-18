TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
Highmark’s Allegheny Health Network Announces $1B Expansion

Filed Under: Allegheny Health Network, Highmark, Paul Martino

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Highmark Health says it’s spending $1 billion to expand its Allegheny Health Network hospital chain, including a new 160-bed hospital in Pittsburgh’s North Hills suburbs, four smaller neighborhood hospitals, and renovations to existing hospitals.

The Pittsburgh-based company is the parent of health insurer Highmark Inc. and its seven-hospital Allegheny Health Network.

Highmark Health had previously announced $315 million it’s spending on a new cancer institute at its flagship Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, and facilities in Erie.

Wednesday’s announcement includes $700 million more to fund the new hospital in Pine Township and four neighborhood hospitals it hopes to open in undetermined locations in the next two years in a joint venture with Emerus, a micro-hospital developer and management firm. The rest of the money will be spent expanding its current hospitals.

