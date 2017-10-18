TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
Chimney Fire Spreads, Damaging West Homestead Home

By Amy Wadas
WEST HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — A fire believed to have started in a chimney quickly spread, damaging a family’s home Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Doyle Avenue just before midnight.

A resident told fire crews he started his fireplace and a little while later smoke-filled the home. He thought it might have been residue on the logs, but it quickly got worse.

“I’m not sure if there’s a blockage in there or whatever, but we had a pretty good fire up into the roof area,” said Chief John Dindak of the West Homestead VFD.

Chief Dindak says the fire quickly spread into the walls on the second and third floors before going into the roof.

Two adults, two children, and their pets all made it out of the home safely.  The home sustained a lot of water and smoke damage.

Chief Dindak says crews work quickly to save the home.

“They did a good job. It’s a tough street. You know the plugs are far away we have to relay water up here,” he said. “But the guys did a good job. They kept it under control and hopefully they’ll be able to get in there relatively soon.”

October is Fire Prevention Month and Chief Dindak says it’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and make sure your fireplace and chimney are cleaned and prepped for the winter season.

