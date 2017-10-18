Meter Maid Claims Mayor Told Her To ‘Suck It’ For More Hours

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONESSEN (KDKA) – A Monessen city employee has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the city and mayor.

According to the lawsuit paperwork, the alleged harassment began in May 2016, when Melissa Luketich asked Mayor Lou Mavrakis to increase her hours as the meter maid. At the time, she was working six hours a day and had requested to work eight per day.

As part of her request, she stated that she was a single mother making $7.25 per hour and could use the extra hours.

Mavrakis allegedly told her, “If you want more hours, come down to the city building, and get under my desk and suck it.” He allegedly went on to say, “I don’t need any blue pills, even though I am 80 years old, I can still get it up.”

Three months later, Luketich met with another female employee who accused Mavrakis of sexual harassment in 2014.

The next day, Mavrakis allegedly called Luketich a “psycho b – – – -“ and said her “job was on the line.”

Mavrakis has denied these claims.

