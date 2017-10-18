TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Natural Gas Production Tax Gets Life In Pennsylvania House

Filed Under: Budget, Marcellus Shale, Tom Wolf

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is urging leaders of the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives to speed a vote on legislation to tax Marcellus Shale natural gas production in the nation’s No. 2 gas state.

The Democrat gave his backing to a bill that emerged Wednesday from the House Finance Committee.

Proponents say it’ll help stitch up Pennsylvania’s deficit-riddled finances amid a four-month budget standoff. Six Republicans on the committee defied party leaders to vote for the bill with all 10 Democrats.

It imposes a volume tax that rises with the price of natural gas.

The exploration industry opposes it, and warns that a provision changing landowner royalty contract terms is unconstitutional. The Republican-controlled Senate passed a similar tax in July, but Majority Leader Jake Corman says Republicans won’t support a tax without business-friendly changes to how the state regulates polluting industries.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch