Facebook Bug Puts Pittsburgh Users In Philadelphia

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Facebook users in Pittsburgh and other western and central Pennsylvania locations have found themselves transplanted to Philadelphia for a day.

A glitch on the social media site caused Pittsburghers and others to receive Facebook notifications welcoming them to the City of Brotherly Love on Wednesday.

Facebook says a “bug” with the site’s location services application caused the problem and was fixed later Wednesday.

