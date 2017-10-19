WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
‘Suspicious Subject’: Police Capture Video Of Large Bear Prowling Around Town

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (AP) – A very large bear-about-town was spotted peering into shop windows in a California tourist community on Lake Tahoe.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office posted video on its Facebook page of the four-pawed prowler early Wednesday.

In it, Deputy Don Nevins shines his car’s spotlight on the animal and shouts, “Hey, big boy!” before warning the bear against breaking into any of the shops it’s sniffing around.

Shortly after, the bear darts in front of Deputy Nevins patrol car and off into a park.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Dena Erwin says deputies respond to bear calls every day because they break into cars, homes and businesses. She said right now they are preparing for hibernation, so they’re upping their calorie intake.

