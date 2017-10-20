Judge Drops Aggravated Assault Charge In Pregnant Woman Overdose Case

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER (KDKA/AP) – A Butler County judge has tossed out a felony assault charge against a woman who overdosed on heroin while pregnant.

On June 23, Kasey Dischman, 30, of East Butler, overdosed while she was 7 months pregnant, which forced doctors to perform an emergency C-section.

Dischman gave birth to a premature girl, who may suffer lasting injuries.

She was initially charged with aggravated assault on an unborn child. Today, the judge ruled that state law protects pregnant women from such charges.

On Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Laura Pitchford argued that lawmakers in 1997 couldn’t have anticipated the heroin epidemic or its effects, and authorities need to be able to bring such charges to protect infants.

The lesser offenses, including endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors still stand.

