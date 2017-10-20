DA, Defense: Franklin Regional HS Stabbing Suspect Is Considering Guilty Plea

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man charged with stabbing 20 fellow students and a security guard at his high school in Murrysville will spend the weekend mulling whether to plead guilty.
The Tribune-Review first reported the development, which grew out of a pretrial hearing in Westmoreland County on Friday for 20-year-old Alex Hribal.
Defense attorney Patrick Thomassey confirmed the development for The Associated Press but wouldn’t comment further.
District Attorney John Peck says he previously offered Hribal 30 to 60 years in prison for slashing his way through the hallways of Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville on April 9, 2014.
But Peck said if Hribal pleads guilty next week, he’ll enter a general plea. That means a judge will decide Hribal’s sentence for 21 counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, plus a weapon’s charge.
