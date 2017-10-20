KFC’s Simple & Brilliant Twitter Joke Leaves Users Stunned

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Follower counts on Twitter are nothing new, but one corporate account is gaining a lot of attention for a well-crafted joke.

KFC is known for their special recipe, which is comprised of 11 herbs and spices.

With that in mind, they are only following 11 people on Twitter. And yes, five of them are the Spice Girls and the other six are guys named Herb.

So, five spices and six herbs – 11 herbs and spices.

Understandably, people’s minds were blown on Twitter when user @edgette22 uncovered the gem.

