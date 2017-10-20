TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
Man Accused Of Choking Woman Over Changed iPad Passcode

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania man choked a woman because she changed her iPad’s passcode.

The Times-Tribune reports Scranton police say 34-year-old Bret Hedden attacked Arlene Vinup on Wednesday night during an argument because she no longer wanted him to use her iPad.

Hedden is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. He’s held in jail on $10,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing on Oct. 30.

No attorney is listed in court records.

