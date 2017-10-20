Pa. Attorney General Files Charges Against Mercer Co. DA

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state Attorney General’s Office has filed nearly 20-misdemeanor charges against the Mercer County District Attorney.
The Sharon Herald reports that 71-year-old Miles Karson is facing multiple charges including obstruction of justice, official oppression and hindering apprehension.
The offenses date back to April of 2016.
According to WKBN-TV, the Attorney General and Pennsylvania State Police were investigating Karson based on allegations of a drug act violation and an incident with a woman.
Karson has a preliminary hearing for Dec. 18.
