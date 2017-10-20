TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Pa. Attorney General Files Charges Against Mercer Co. DA

Filed Under: Mercer County, Mercer County District Attorney, Miles Karson, Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state Attorney General’s Office has filed nearly 20-misdemeanor charges against the Mercer County District Attorney.

The Sharon Herald reports that 71-year-old Miles Karson is facing multiple charges including obstruction of justice, official oppression and hindering apprehension.

The offenses date back to April of 2016.

According to WKBN-TV, the Attorney General and Pennsylvania State Police were investigating Karson based on allegations of a drug act violation and an incident with a woman.

Karson has a preliminary hearing for Dec. 18.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch