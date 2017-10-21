Furry Tails: Delight & Sylve Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Delight

Animal Friends

Delight is looking for a kind and loving family to welcome her into their home. She loves walking adventures, but also likes snuggles, too!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Delight is a very sweet girl who loves to be outside exploring on walks. Afterwards, she loves snuggling with someone she trusts. Throughout her time at Animal Friends, she’s been coming out of her shell. She’s very shy and is learning to trust people. With some patience, Delight will be your new best friend. Delight would love to go home with a family with kids 13 years and older, but she’s not a fan of cats. We know that once Delight warms up and trusts you she’ll be a wonderful addition to your family. So, if you’re looking for a pooch to curl up with on the couch for your latest Netflix binge, Delight could be the one for you.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Sylve

Orphans of the Storm

Sylve is a sweetheart but is having trouble finding a home because of a chronic sinus condition. Don’t let that stop you though, she would make a great addition to your home if you’re looking to add a cat!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Sylve! I am extremely playful and love attention. I get along with the many other fine felines in our cat room. But I know it might take a long time to find a home — I am not a kitten, and also have a chronic sinus issue. But will make someone a wonderful addition to their family! For more info or to meet Sylvie, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Sylve, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

