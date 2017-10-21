9 Teens Injured In Lower Burrell Crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Nine teenagers were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Lower Burrell.

Police officers say the Ford Explorer they were riding in flipped over, but no other vehicles were involved.

Officers say the crash happened just before 2 p.m. this afternoon along Dutchman Run Road.

“The Explorer drove off the roadway struck an embankment and rolled over,” Officer Steve Aulerich of the Lower Burrell Police Department said.

Five of the teens were reportedly ejected from the SUV, and officers say not all of the teens were wearing seat belts.

Of the nine in the crash, six of them were airlifted to local hospitals with minor injuries, to critical injuries.

Four of them were taken to Pittsburgh’s Children’s hospital.

The teenagers range in age from 14 to 17-years old and most of them are students at Burrell High School.

The superintendent of the district released a statement, saying “On behalf of the Burrell School District our prayers go out to the families and students involved.”

“A bystander on the scene also knew some of the students, and was contacting parents for them,” Officer Aulerich said.

The district hasn’t said if they will have counselors on hand when school resumes on Monday, but it’s probably a good idea since students are reportedly still reeling from the death of a beloved middle school teacher just before the school year.

Officers are investigating what led to the crash.