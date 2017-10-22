Man On Riding Lawn Mower Struck, Killed By SUV

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
VERMILION, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an 87-year-old Ohio man has been killed after driving into the path of an SUV while cutting grass on a riding lawn mower.

The state Highway Patrol says Whitten Yates was pronounced dead at the scene Friday after being struck in front of his Vermilion Township home in northern Ohio’s Erie County.

The patrol says Yates drove into the path of an SUV driven by a 62-year-old woman while making a turn on Risden Road. Yates was tossed from the mower after being struck.

The woman is a neighbor of Yates, and was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. The patrol says alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the accident.

