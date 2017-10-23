Gov. Wolf Sets Special Election To Fill Remainder Of Rep. Murphy’s Term

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania will hold a special election March 13 to complete the term of disgraced Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, the anti-abortion lawmaker who resigned after his hometown newspaper revealed he had suggested a mistress get an abortion when they thought she might be pregnant.
Monday’s announcement by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf puts the campaigns of at least nine would-be Republican and Democratic candidates into high gear to become their party’s nominee.
Murphy’s last day was Saturday.
The 18th District seat has a majority of registered Democrats in it, but is considered Republican-friendly. Republican Donald Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton there by a margin of three-to-two in last year’s presidential election.
Next year’s primary and general elections will determine who holds the seat in the 2019-20 term.
