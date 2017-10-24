TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Commander Of 1st Flight Of Space Shuttle Challenger Dies

Filed Under: NASA, Paul Weitz

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) – A retired NASA astronaut who commanded the first flight of the space shuttle Challenger and flew on Skylab in the early 1970s has died. Paul Weitz was 85.

Laura Cutchens of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation says Weitz died at his retirement home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Monday. No cause of death was given.

A NASA biography says Weitz was among 19 astronauts chosen in April 1966. He served as command module pilot on the first crew of the orbiting space laboratory known as Skylab during a 28-day mission in 1973.

Weitz also piloted the first flight of the ill-fated shuttle Challenger in April 1983. The Challenger was destroyed and seven crew members killed during its 10th launch on January 28, 1986.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch