Butler H.S. Student Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

BUTLER (KDKA) – A Butler High School student was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
According to police, the accident happened in the 100 block of East Brewster Road in Center Township around 7:30 a.m.
The male student was driving a 2017 Honda Fit when he lost control and struck a tree. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The Butler County Coroner pronounced the student dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
