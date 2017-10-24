WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Robert Guillaume, ‘Benson,’ ‘Soap’ Actor Dies At 89

Filed Under: Robert Guillaume
NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actor Robert Guillaume attends the world premiere of "Big Fish" at the Ziegfeld Theater December 04, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Robert Guillaume, who won Emmy Awards for his roles on “Soap” and “Benson,” has died at age 89.

Guillaume’s widow Donna Brown Guillaume says the actor and singer died Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

She tells The Associated Press he had been battling prostate cancer. In addition to his television work, Robert Guillaume (pronounced with a hard “g”: gee-yome) was the first African-American to sing the title role of “Phantom of the Opera,” appearing with an all-white cast in Los Angeles.

Guillaume rose to stardom after being born into squalid conditions in the slums of St. Louis in November 1927.

He was nominated for a Tony Award in 1977 for his role in the first all-black version of “Guys and Dolls.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch