The Search Is On To Find Who Stole Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Bike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a mystery afoot at Steelers headquarters, who stole JuJu Smith-Schuster’s bike?

JuJu posted a video on Twitter Tuesday morning of him walking to practice saying, “man someobody stole my bike, I ain’t got a bike no more, I’m walking to practice, this is crazy.”

He then posted a video of him riding his bike yesterday with the caption “Gonna miss that bike for real.”

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown jumped in on Twitter posting a photo showing JuJu with his bike and said he is offering up two tickets to a Steelers game to the person who returns JuJu’s bike to the Steelers facilities.

