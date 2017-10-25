Bridgeville Police Chief To Woman Wanted In Fatal Drug Deal: ‘We Will Find You’

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — The Bridgeville Police Department is using social media to make a personal plea to a woman, who is wanted for allegedly selling Fentanyl that resulted in a Marines’ death, to turn herself in.

In a Facebook post, Bridgeville Police Chief Chad King reaches out directly to the suspect, 32-year-old Latoya Rosiek, telling her “WE WILL FIND YOU.”

Chief King tells Rosiek that he has known her since she was a teenager, and that it’s foolish to continue running. By Wednesday afternoon, the post had gone viral, being shared more than 4,000 times.

The chief says: “This department has a success rate of 100 percent when utilizing social media to locate and apprehend wanted felons. The odds are not in your favor.”

Bridgeville Police and Allegheny County Police have issued a joint arrest warrant for Rosiek, who is also known as “Toy.” Investigators say the Fentanyl she’s accused of selling last December resulted in the death of 32-year-old Michael DeSanto, a former U.S. Marine.

She is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility, which means she’s accused of using a cell phone to set up the drug deal.

“It’s worked in the past, using a personalized approach, and in this case, I’ve known Ms. Rosiek for the majority of her life,” Chief King said of his viral Facebook post. “I’ve known her since she was a young teenager in this town, probably going back to the 1999 or 2000. So, I know she knows who I am, I know who she is, and, in this case, let’s just bring about a peaceful resolution to this. Turn yourself in, or hopefully someone that knows her will encourage her to turn herself in. We don’t want anybody hurt, we’ve already had one death because of her actions.”

Rosiek is described as biracial, is 5-feet-3-inches tall and 150 pounds. She is known to frequent the areas of Cecil Township, Canonsburg, the City of Washington and Bridgeville.

Chief King is pleading with Rosiek to surrender, but is also asking anyone who has seen her or knows where she’s staying to contact them.

He says you can call their non-emergency dispatch center at 412-279-6911, their department at 412-221-6052, or message them on their Facebook page. They say those who contact them will be kept confidential.