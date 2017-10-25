DEP Orders PWSA To Make Critical Infrastructure Changes

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state Department of Environmental Protection is requiring the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to make critical changes and fixes.

Those steps include upgrading the infrastructure and making repairs to ensure there’s adequate water pressure.

Officials also want the Lanpher Reservoir repaired, and a new disinfection unit added to the Highland Reservoir.

The full list of upgrades and changes include:

• Restore the Lanpher Reservoir to service by completing repairs to the cover of the east cell of the reservoir initially, and ultimately the replacement of the covers and liners of both the east and west cells;

• Resume operation of the Highland 1 Reservoir, which would require either the addition of an ultraviolet disinfection unit and other upgrades to the Highland Membrane Filtration Plant or the covering of the Highland 1 Reservoir, which would negate the need for operation of the Membrane Filtration Plant;

• Ensure reliability of the Bruecken Pump Station by installing a backup pump and emergency backup power supply; and

• Take necessary actions to assure that water at adequate pressure is continuously supplied to users.

In a press release, DEP Acting Southwest Regional Director Ron Schwartz said: “We have and will continue to provide technical guidance and clearly communicate compliance requirements to PWSA and process permits quickly and thoroughly. We are all working toward the same goal of continuing to provide safe drinking water to residents, and this order provides a plan moving forward.”

The state and federal governments will work together to make sure the PWSA follows through.

