WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy

Couple Feels Targeted After Finding Noose Tied To Tree In Front Yard

Filed Under: Allegheny County, Edgewood, Megan Schiller, Noose, Regent Square

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple living in Regent Square is in shock after finding a noose tied to a tree in their front yard Tuesday afternoon. A symbol of racism and hatred, the noose had been wrapped around the branch of a tree above the couple’s street parking spot.

“Yesterday, I came home from work, went in for about two hours, then I came back outside to grab something from my car, and seen it hanging right next to my door,” said Dustin Gibson, an activist and public speaker.

Gibson said there’s no denying what it is, and he’s upset that no one has taken it down. He told KDKA News that it would be demoralizing for him to remove it himself.

“It’s pretty recognizable. When you see a noose you know exactly what it is and what it’s for, so I noticed it,” he said.

The home sits along South Braddock Avenue and is just a short walk away from the bustling Edgewood shops and restaurants.

“A lot of people walk down this area and for no one to take it down really speaks volumes,” said Gibson.

The couple reported the incident to Pittsburgh Police.

An officer was on scene on Wednesday afternoon to begin an investigation and take down the noose.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch