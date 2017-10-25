Couple Feels Targeted After Finding Noose Tied To Tree In Front Yard

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple living in Regent Square is in shock after finding a noose tied to a tree in their front yard Tuesday afternoon. A symbol of racism and hatred, the noose had been wrapped around the branch of a tree above the couple’s street parking spot.

“Yesterday, I came home from work, went in for about two hours, then I came back outside to grab something from my car, and seen it hanging right next to my door,” said Dustin Gibson, an activist and public speaker.

Gibson said there’s no denying what it is, and he’s upset that no one has taken it down. He told KDKA News that it would be demoralizing for him to remove it himself.

“It’s pretty recognizable. When you see a noose you know exactly what it is and what it’s for, so I noticed it,” he said.

The home sits along South Braddock Avenue and is just a short walk away from the bustling Edgewood shops and restaurants.

“A lot of people walk down this area and for no one to take it down really speaks volumes,” said Gibson.

The couple reported the incident to Pittsburgh Police.

An officer was on scene on Wednesday afternoon to begin an investigation and take down the noose.