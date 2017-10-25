Simms: ‘It’s Always Possible To Overuse A Running Back’

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- The Steelers are 5-2, tied for the best record in the AFC and are on a roll after winning two straight games.

It seems like the team is still trying to get past all of the drama surrounding it this week with Martavis Bryant’s trade request. But once they do, they’ll have the Detroit Lions waiting on the other side.

The team’s success the past two weeks has gone hand-in-hand their star running back Le’Veon Bell’s, who has 73 touches in wins over Kansas City and Cincinnati. NFL on CBS analyst Phil Simms joined “The Fan Morning Show” on Wednesday and said that too many of those touches can lead to fatigue.

“It’s always possible to overuse a running back,” said Simms. “I see it all the time…it does affect your play. I saw last year with the Miami Dolphins with Jay Ajayi. Two-hundred yards rushing against the Steelers I think one of the games, 200 against this team, and then by the time they got to the end of the season he was out. He just wasn’t the same guy. I don’t care who you are, it’s going to take something out of you.”

“There is a possibility of that (with Bell) and I’m sure they’re going to watch it closely. The great thing about the Steelers’ offense is what? Hey, this week, let’s beat you with the pass. Let’s get Le’Veon 10 carries and maybe bring in (James) Conner to get a few carries, things like that. When they know they need to get him a rest, I’m sure they will.”

He also gave his thoughts on the Martavis Bryant saga.

“Every team has a group of players that are unhappy,” said Simms. “Martavis is just speaking up a little bit, but he’s going nowhere. He adds great depth and helps that whole receiving corps. We know how seasons go, sooner or later hey, he might be the guy that pulls out some games for them. But that’s the Steelers. Talent, all of that, but there’s always a little bit of drama going on down there.”

What if this sort of thing happened during your playing days, Phil?

“Well, we wouldn’t have had to do anything like that because Bill Parcells would have squashed it big time,”said Simms. “Listen, it’s a different world now, though. Those situations didn’t come up as much and maybe not at all. If they did they were always quietly dealt with. Players are different now, they grow up in a different world. So they’re not going to act like we did back in the 80s and 90s that’s for sure.”

You can hear the entire interview with NFL on CBS analyst Phil Simms on “The Fan Morning Show” above.