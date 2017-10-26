TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy

Art Commission Wants Stephen Foster Statue Removed From Schenley Park

Filed Under: Pittsburgh Art Commission, Schenley Park, Stephen Foster

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Art Commission has voted to recommend removing a 117-year-old statue of the “Oh! Susanna” songwriter that has been criticized as demeaning because it includes a slave sitting at his feet, plucking a banjo.

The commission wants the city to remove the statue of Pittsburgh native son Stephen Foster at Schenley Park within six months and find a new spot where it can be displayed on private property and “properly contextualized.”

Foster died in 1864. His songs also include “Camptown Races.”

Critics say the statue is offensive, but others say it merely shows that Foster was inspired by black spirituals and other music.

The recommendation is nonbinding but is expected to guide Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto, who asked for input on what to do with the statue.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch