Female High School Golfer Denied Trophy In Boys’ Tournament

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (KDKA/AP) – A female high school student who had the best score at a boys’ golf tournament in Massachusetts has been denied the trophy because she’s a girl.

Lunenburg High School student Emily Nash’s score of 75 at the Central Massachusetts Division 3 boys’ golf tournament was four strokes better than the runner-up. But Nash wasn’t awarded first place and won’t advance to next week’s state tournament because of a rule set by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

However, she played from the same tees as the boys.

The boy who came in second offered her the trophy but she declined.

“Yeah it was really nice of him and it was very respectful,” Nash says.

The rule states that girls playing on a fall boys’ team can’t be entered in the Boys Fall Individual Tournament.

That means the 16-year-old Nash can’t compete as an individual, and her score on Tuesday only counted to her team’s total.

The tournament director tells The Telegram & Gazette he made Nash aware of the rule before the tournament began.

