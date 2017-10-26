Fisher-Price Recalling Infant Seats For Fire Hazard

Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of infant seats because they may pose a fire hazard.
The recall covers 63,000 Soothing Motions Seats (CMR35, CMR36, CMR37 and DYH22) and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats (CMR39).
Fisher-Price says it has received 36 reports of the seats overheating.
The seats were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us and other retails.
Fisher-Price is urging consumers to stop using the seats immediately and offering a full refund.
For more information on the recall, click this link.