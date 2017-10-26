TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
Fisher-Price Recalling Infant Seats For Fire Hazard

Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of infant seats because they may pose a fire hazard.

The recall covers 63,000 Soothing Motions Seats (CMR35, CMR36, CMR37 and DYH22) and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats (CMR39).

Source: cpsc.gov

Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seat (Model CMR35)

Fisher-Price says it has received 36 reports of the seats overheating.

The seats were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us and other retails.

Fisher-Price is urging consumers to stop using the seats immediately and offering a full refund.

For more information on the recall, click this link.

