Man Arrested, Charged For Locking Dogs In Metal Crate, Throwing Them Into Creek

MANOR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Armstrong County have arrested a suspect accused of locking two dogs in a metal crate and then throwing it into a creek.

The Orphans of the Storm animal shelter in Kittanning took in one of the dogs, but the other died from its injuries.

Now, Manor Township Police have arrested 51-year-old Michael Downes, of Vandergrift, in connection with the case, according to The Kittanning Paper.

He is facing a number of animal cruelty and neglect charges.

The dogs were found on Oct. 10 in the creek near Polka Hollow Road, near Cochran Mills Road, in Ford City. Neither animal had identification tags or collars.

One of the dogs was already dead when the crate was found. The other dog, now named Smokey, continues to be cared for by Orphans of the Storm shelter.

If you would like to help Smokey, Orphans of the Storm is accepting donations to help cover his medical care. They can be mailed to Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201.

The shelter asks that those making a contribution indicate they are donating to help dogs like Smokey.

Meanwhile, Downes was being held in the Armstrong County Jail.