Multiple People Injured In Bus Crash, Power Knocked Out

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — At least seven people were injured in a crash involving a Port Authority bus Thursday evening in Wilkinsburg.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m. at Swissvale and South Avenues.

Port Authority officials say at least seven people, including the bus driver, were taken to local hospitals. None of their injuries are life-threatening.

According to the Port Authority, the bus swerved, hit a vehicle and then slammed into a utility pole.

Duquesne Light crews were called in because power was knocked out in the area. According to Duquesne Light officials, about 700 customers are in the dark.

They say four circuits are connected to the pole that was struck, and they have to take safety precautions during the process. Crews will have 260 customers restored tonight, and they hope to have power back on for everyone else by 6 a.m. Friday because the pole will have to be replaced.

