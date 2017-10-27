Police Raid Suspected Meth Lab In New Kensington

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police raided what they are calling a suspected meth lab in Westmoreland County on Friday afternoon.
Authorities converged on the home in the 1200 block of Kenneth Avenue in New Kensington around 1:30 p.m.
They remained on the scene until well into the evening hours.
Neighbor says suspected meth lab in home in New Kensington. Police just left scene but signs are posted on front door @CBSPittsburgh #KDKA pic.twitter.com/2m9Asa0Awb
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) October 27, 2017
Officials are not yet releasing many details, but the investigation continues.
