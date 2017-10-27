TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
Police Raid Suspected Meth Lab In New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police raided what they are calling a suspected meth lab in Westmoreland County on Friday afternoon.

Authorities converged on the home in the 1200 block of Kenneth Avenue in New Kensington around 1:30 p.m.

new kensington meth lab 2 Police Raid Suspected Meth Lab In New Kensington

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

They remained on the scene until well into the evening hours.

Officials are not yet releasing many details, but the investigation continues.

