WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy

Man Convicted Of Abducting, Raping 11-Year-Old Girl Who Was Waiting For School Bus

Filed Under: Child Raped, Ohio, Registered Sex Offender

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A registered sex offender has been convicted of kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old Ohio girl who had been waiting for a school bus.

Jurors in Dayton convicted 39-year-old Randy Stanaford on all counts Friday.

randy stanaford Man Convicted Of Abducting, Raping 11 Year Old Girl Who Was Waiting For School Bus

(Photo Credit: Montgomery County Jail)

Stanaford was arrested just days after the girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in September 2016. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say Stanaford had a knife when he grabbed the girl at the bus stop and raped her in a nearby yard.

State records show Stanaford spent five years in prison for attempted kidnapping and public indecency. His sex offender registration lists him as living homeless in Dayton.

Defense attorney Ben Swift says he was disappointed with the verdict and that Stanaford plans to appeal.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch