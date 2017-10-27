WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Some Charges Refiled In Penn State Frat Death

Filed Under: Beta Theta Pi, Penn State, Timothy Piazza

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors are reinstating some of the dismissed charges against members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity for actions related to the death of a pledge after a night of drinking and hazing.

The new charges were filed Friday, nearly two months after a judge threw out aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter counts against eight defendants. Those were the most serious charges brought in the case, and at least some are being refiled.

The next step in the legal process isn’t immediately clear.

Eighteen students were initially charged in the February death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Cases against four were tossed altogether.

Piazza died of a fractured skull, damaged spleen and other injuries after drinking a dangerous amount of alcohol at a Beta Theta Pi pledge ceremony.

