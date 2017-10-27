School Crossing Guard Attacked Day After Being Threatened

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) – A crossing guard is recovering after being attacked in Brighton Heights.

The attack occurred around 8:45 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Benton Road.

According to officers, the crossing guard was attacked by a woman who had just gotten off of a Port Authority bus.

Pittsburgh Police confirmed a witness account that two men jumped in to break up the fight.

Officers arrested the woman who got off of the bus and had started the fight. They took her into custody near where the fight happened.

Raymond Bernard, a local barber, says the crossing guard had stopped into a nearby barber shop on Thursday when someone threatened her life.

“She pretty much said that somebody from up the street here confronted her and they threatened her life or something of that sort,” Bernard said.

The crossing guard was taken to UPMC Mercy to be treated for her injuries.

The name of the suspect has not been released and there is no word if she’ll face charges.