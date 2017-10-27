Two Women Accused Of Aggravated Assault On Unborn Baby

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Two women are accused of aggravated assault on an unborn child.

The sister of the pregnant victim is in the Allegheny County Jail and there is a warrant out for the arrest of her alleged accomplice.

According to Penn Hills Police, the women attacked the victim when she was in the shower and the victim was able to protect her stomach by curling up in the fetal position.

Kimberly Hopf, 26, of Oakmont and Stefania Bishop, 27, of Verona are accused of assaulting Kimberly Hopf’s sister Kori Hopf who is one month pregnant. Penn Hills Police said it happened early in the morning of Friday, October 27th, 2017, at a home on Indiana Road that belongs to the Father of the Hopf sisters.

“The officers responded to the address and found the victim alone in the home. She stated to police that she was in the shower and was attacked by her sister and a friend of her sisters,” said Chief Howard Burton of the Penn Hills Police Department.

According to Police, Kori told them while her sister was trying to kick her in the stomach she said, “You don’t deserve to have a baby,” and “I’m not going to be an aunt to your child.”

“While she was being kicked by her sister, the girl friend, this other lady, was punching her about the head and face, causing facial injuries,” said Chief Burton.

Police said Kori Hopf refused medical treatment and does not believe the unborn baby was injured because the kicks went to her shins and not her stomach.

“Fortunately, the victim curled up in the fetal position, protecting her unborn child. So she did not receive any blows to the stomach,” said Chief Burton.